How Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Keep the Spark Alive

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban will celebrate their 11th anniversary next month.
The two, who share two daughters, appear to be more in love than ever. It is apparent in photos and videos of the couple and seen most recently at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, where Kidman got emotional while sharing an intimate moment with Urban on the red carpet.
So what's their secret to a great relationship?
No Texting: "Keith and I don't ever text. We call. That's just what we've always done. We're old-school," Kidman told InStyle magazine in an interview published in its July 2017 issue, which features the actress on the cover.
Rick Diamond/Getty Images
She had made similar comments before.
"My husband and I never text each other. We never do. Once in a blue moon, we'll text. But mainly we say, 'I want to hear your voice,'" Kidman told DuJour in 2015. Moreover, "we don't email each other either. So it's about trying to keep it as intimate and personal as possible."
Urban said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2013 that the two make an exception for a certain type of texting...the NSFW kind.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for TNT
FaceTiming: With their busy individual schedules, FaceTiming makes the separation a tiny bit easier.
During a concert near Boston last year, Urban FaceTimed Kidman and their kids onstage for the couple's 10th anniversary.
"The show ended and the lights went out and when he came back out for the encore, he was holding his phone out for the crowd to see and the camera was on his phone. Nicole was in the car with the kids!" concertgoer Amanda Walker told E! News exclusively. "The crowd went crazy when they actually realized who he was FaceTiming with."
Get Moving: In her interview with InStyle, Kidman talked about plans for her upcoming 50th birthday. She said she has not decided what she will do but added, "Keith and I might go on a hike with the girls. Or just go to the beach, swim, and be together."
Stay In With the Kids: "On weekends, we just hang—wake up, get the paper," Kidman told the magazine. "We eat together as a family, breakfast and dinner always. We're very, very tight. It's how I was raised. It's what I know."