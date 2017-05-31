Snow White Parody Film Under Fire for Body Shaming

How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly? ??@ChloeGMoretz pic.twitter.com/PVhgwluGTM— Tess Holliday ? (@Tess_Holliday) May 30, 2017
How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly? ??@ChloeGMoretz pic.twitter.com/PVhgwluGTM— Tess Holliday ? (@Tess_Holliday) May 30, 2017
UPDATED at 11 a.m. PT: Chloe Grace Moretz has responded to the backlash.
Many people are not happy about a new Snow White movie due to the message they say it promotes.
Plus-size model and body image activist Tess Holliday drew attention to an ad for the upcoming English-language Korean animated film Red Shoes & the Seven Dwarfs, which shows a tall and slim Snow White standing next to a shorter and fuller-figured version of the character. It reads, "What if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the 7 Dwarfs not so short?" The movie was recently screened at the Cannes Film Festival.
"How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly? @ChloeGMoretz," Holliday tweeted Tuesday.
Chloe Grace Moretz, who provides Snow White's voice in the movie, later took to Twitter to respond to the backlash.
"I have now fully reviewed the mkting for Red Shoes, I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn't approved by me or my team," she tweeted.
Many people on the Internet are also not happy about the ad.
'As a mother of a teenage daughter and a woman in general this is so so incredibly disturbing. #WTH," wrote Twitter user @CourtLovesLife.
"No wonder kids have issues with body image," tweeted user @Quatchi1974. Enough of the size shaming. We are all unique and thus beautiful in our own way."
Others seemed less fazed.
"Really think people are being overly judgmental. Bad ad doesn't mean bad movie. The people working on the film know the script. We don't," wrote user @Nightw0lf414, adding, "We shouldn't get pissed or offended by things that won't bother us for the rest of our lives."
Meanwhile, a trailer for the film, which hit YouTube in March, was also met with much criticism. The video shows Snow White terrifying two dwarfs by transforming from a thin woman to a fuller-figured one.
"Ah, now I can breathe," she says, burping after gulping down a beverage while sitting in lingerie on an arm chair.
"What is this misogyny animation?" one user wrote. "What a shame to create this stuff!"
(Originally published at 7:44 a.m. PT)