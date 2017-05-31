How to Make the Perfect Top Knot Bun

by Alanah Joseph

ESC: Elle Fanning

SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

ESC: Essentials, Every Day Beauty

Bad hair day? Too lazy/tired/hungover for your usual hair routine?

The top knot is the answer. This quick and easy style works for every occasion. Work, school, happy hour, baby showers, weddings—if you take a look around the room, you're bound to see at least one person rocking this versatile bun. And, its popularity only becomes more vast as the weather gets warmer. 

Why? Its simplicity is elegant and classic (See: Elle Fanning's top knot at the Cannes Film Festival). As a protective style, it also works for beach days or in between heat-required styles. Plus, it's super easy to do. All you need is a hair tie and a couple of bobby pins!

Ready to get started? Follow the steps below! 

ESC: E!ssentials, Top Knot

Tame It

Add a soft holding spray or moisturizing product to your hair. This will tame flyaways and nourish your tresses while it's in this protective style.

ESC: E!ssentials, Top Knot

Brush It

Brush your hair towards the center of your head.

ESC: E!ssentials, Top Knot

Secure It

Secure the high ponytail with a hair tie.

ESC: E!ssentials, Top Knot

Twist It

Twist your ponytail, so it's easier to form a circular bun.

ESC: E!ssentials, Top Knot

Wrap It

Wrap your twisted ponytail around the base of the hair tie. Once you've completed one circle around, wrap the remaining hair below your newly formed bun. 

ESC: E!ssentials, Top Knot

Pin It

Using a bobby pin, tuck the remaining hair under the base of the bun.

ESC: E!ssentials, Top Knot

Final Look!

The best part of this hairstyle is that you can easily make it your own. For a "messy bun" look, use sea salt spray during the first step. If you have long hair, you can braid your hair instead of twisting it. 

Popular or not, this style can be your standout look.

