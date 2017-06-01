Bella Hadid's Practically Naked in This Crochet Top & Pant

Pierre Suu/GC Images
In a head-to-toe crocheted look (and Dior sneakers), Bella Hadid's practically naked.
Now, this isn't the first time we've seen a look like this (remember when Kendall Jenner showed up to the airport in see-through pants?), so we can bet it won't be the last.
Calling this crochet style daring is probably the biggest understatement of 2017. Not only is the entire outfit revealing (if Bella were to turn around, you'd see her bare bum thanks to that thong bikini she's wearing underneath), it's also incredibly form-fitting.
Now that you've gotten a good look, would this be an ensemble you try this summer?
If it's something you're at least considering, you should also consider the below low, mid and high-priced top options! They'll help in getting your risky look started.
H&M Crocheted Top, $25
Mango Crochet Top, $40
Can't wait to see what you do with them.