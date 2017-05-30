Rob Kardashian Reveals a New Side of Blac Chyna in Heartfelt Throwback Photos

A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on May 30, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

Whoever said you have to wait until Thursday for throwbacks hasn't met Rob Kardashian.

After celebrating Memorial Day weekend, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star came across not one but two throwback photos of Blac Chyna.

Lucky for us, he decided to share them with his 9 million followers on Instagram.

"On my first episode of Rob's Random Cornball Thoughts is This young lady who grew up to be the woman I love and the mother of my child," Rob captioned the first photo that featured Chyna smiling on her bed. "She is beautiful and gave me my first child. @blacchyna."

The second photo received even more likes as Chyna posed in Spongebob Squarepants boxers and a matching bandana.