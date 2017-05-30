Kathy Griffin Sparks Backlash After Posting Fake Donald Trump Beheading Video

UPDATE: Katy Griffin has apologized for her fake Donald Trump beheading video, which she posted via Twitter earlier today. A few hours after the original message hit, the comedy queen tweeted a new video, along with the caption, "I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong."

Her apology comes on the heels of a huge backlash over the gory images, which were filmed by celebrity photographer Tyler Shields.

Kathy may have finally gone too far...

Earlier today, the comedian sent shock waves through Twitter after she took to her social media to post controversial video, which shows the redhead holding up a beheaded, blood-soaked image of President Donald Trump to the camera.

Along with the bloody images, Griffin wrote two tweets. "1/ I caption this "there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his...wherever" Also @tylershields great Photog/film maker."

The 56-year-old also wrote, "2/ OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I'm merely mocking the Mocker in Chief."