Russell Wilson Set to Host Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2017 for the Third Time

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The kids just can't get enough of Russell Wilson.
For the third year in a row, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback will return as host for the 2017 Kids' Choice Sports Awards.
"Super excited and honored to three-peat and host Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2017," Russell shared when the announcement was made official this morning. "Kids get ready… three times the slime coming your way."
As viewers know, Russell is totally down for plenty of fun and games when he hosts. Whether getting slimmed, dancing up a storm or delivering a powerful speech, the Super Bowl champ continues to entertain children of all ages.
In regards to who may win big that night, it's all up to fans at home who can cast their votes beginning today on Nickelodeon's website.
With 12 categories up for grabs, tennis star Serena Williams and Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky lead the race with three nominations each including "Favorite Female Athlete."
Stephen Curry, Tom Brady, Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James and Simone Biles also scored some pretty impressive nominations.
Before the show airs July 16 from UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, we have the complete list of nominations. Make sure your voice is heard to ensure your favorite star takes home the top trophy.
Favorite Male Athlete:
Cristiano Ronaldo (Soccer, Real Madrid C.F. La Liga)
Dale Earnhardt Jr. (NASCAR)
Kris Bryant (MLB, Chicago Cubs)
LeBron James (NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers)
Stephen Curry (NBA, Golden State Warriors)
Tom Brady (NFL, New England Patriots)
Favorite Female Athlete:
Alex Morgan (NWSL, Olympique Lyonnais)
Katie Ledecky (Competitive Swimmer)
Mikaela Shiffrin (Skiing, US Ski Team)
Nneka Ogwumike (WNBA, Los Angeles Sparks)
Serena Williams (WTA)
Simone Biles (Professional Artistic Gymnast)
King of Swag:
Cam Newton (NFL, Carolina Panthers)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Soccer, Real Madrid C.F.)
DeAndre Jordan (NBA, Los Angeles Clippers)
Rickie Fowler (Professional Golfer)
Russell Wilson (NFL, Seattle Seahawks)
Von Miller (NFL, Denver Broncos)
Queen of Swag:
Caroline Wozniacki (WTA)
Danica Patrick (NASCAR)
Lizzie Armanto (Professional Skateboarder)
Serena Williams (WTA)
Skylar Diggins (WNBA, Dallas Wings)
Torah Bright (Professional Snowboarder)
Best Cannon:
Aaron Rodgers (NFL, Green Bay Packers)
Andy Murray (Professional Tennis Player)
Justin Verlander (MLB, Detroit Tigers)
Matt Ryan (NFL, Atlanta Falcons)
Max Scherzer (MLB, Washington Nationals)
Serena Williams (WTA)
Biggest Powerhouse:
Claressa Shields (Professional Boxer)
David Ortiz (MLB, Boston Red Sox)
DeMarcus Cousins (NBA, New Orleans Pelicans)
Mike Trout (MLB, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim)
Von Miller (NFL, Denver Broncos)
Clutch Player of the Year:
Alex Morgan (NWSL, Olympique Lyonnais)
Katie Ledecky (Competitive Swimmer)
Mike Trout (MLB, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim)
Russell Westbrook (NBA, Oklahoma City Thunder)
Sergio Garcia (Professional Golfer)
Sidney Crosby (NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins)
Stephen Curry (NBA, Golden State Warriors)
Tom Brady (NFL, New England Patriots)
Don't Try This At Home:
Alise Post (Professional BMX Racer)
Connor Fields (Professional BMX Racer)
Hailey Langland (Professional Snowboarder)
Keala Kennelly (Professional Surfer)
Lizzie Armanto (Professional Skateboarder)
Mark McMorris (Professional Snowboarder)
Nyjah Huston (Professional Skateboarder)
Favorite Newcomber:
Breanna Stewart (WNBA, Seattle Storm)
Corey Seager (MLB, Los Angeles Dodgers)
Dak Prescott (NFL, Dallas Cowboys)
Dario Šarić (NBA, Philadelphia 76ers)
Laurie Hernandez (Professional Artistic Gymnast)
Simone Manuel (Competitive Swimmer)
Hands of Gold:
Adrián Beltré (MLB, Texas Rangers)
Antonio Brown (NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers)
Braden Holtby (NHL, Washington Capitals)
Ian Kinsler (MLB, Detroit Tigers)
Julian Edelman (NFL, New England Patriots)
Odell Beckham Jr. (NFL, New York Giants)
Need for Speed:
Allyson Felix (Professional Track & Field Athlete)
Dale Earnhardt Jr. (NASCAR)
Danica Patrick (NASCAR)
Jimmie Johnson (NASCAR)
Katie Ledecky (Competitive Swimmer)
Lewis Hamilton (Formula 1 Racing)
Usain Bolt (Professional Track & Field Athlete)
Sickest Moves:
Carli Lloyd (NWSL, Manchester City)
James Harden (NBA, Houston Rockets)
Kevin Durant (NBA, Golden State Warriors)
Kyrie Irving (NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers)
Le'Veon Bell (NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers)
Patrick Kane (NHL, Chicago Blackhawks)
Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2017 are set to air Sunday July 16 at 8 p.m.