Mary Kay Letourneau and Former Student Vili Fualaau Separate After 12 Years of Marriage

After 12 years of marriage, Mary Kay Letourneau and her former student Vili Fualaau have split.

E! News has learned that Vili filed for legal separation earlier this month.

The couple first caught media attention back in 1996 when it was revealed that the then 34-year-old was having a sexual relationship with her sixth grade student.

Despite an onslaught of controversy, the two married in 2005 after Mary Kay served a seven-and-a-half year sentence for her relationship with her ex.