Tyler Henry Urges Alan Thicke to "See a Doctor" on Emotional Hollywood Medium Episode Filmed 3 Months Before His Death

"For the men in your family it's really good to just take into consideration that blood pressure is going to be something that we really have to keep in mind," Tyler told Alan. "When it comes to like a family and a gene perspective, it's possible that within your family there might be multiple men who end up at a later age dealing with blood pressure issues, but also deal with either a heart murmur or heart arrhythmia. But I feel like that I have to kind of go to heart and this kind of correlates with blood pressure."

He advised Alan, "So just kinda keep that in mind, I have a couple people who kind of came through and acknowledged passing in a bit of a similar sense and it's almost saying like, 'Keep in mind your own heart.'"

Tyler continued, "Because there's a man who was very stubborn who passed away and he acknowledges dying as a result of this heart problem. His message is, 'Don't be stubborn like I was.' And the feeling is like this is a strong guy, he's great, he's lovely, but he was really frustrated at the fact that he neglected this because this is something that could have be treatable had we just known about it."