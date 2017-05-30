It's the End of Bloodline, But What About a Damages Revival?

This is it, Bloodline fans, this is the end.
"We've really crafted something here that goes to deep emotional places…that feel true to the world and the characters," co-creator Todd A. Kessler told E! News ahead of the final season dropping on Netflix. "Ideally the audience will be very entertained, surprised and hopefully very satisfied."
E! News spoke with Kessler and Norbert Leo Butz, Kevin Rayburn on the Netflix series, before season three premiered and the two revealed what they walked away with from the three-season drama.
Netflix
"I took a dolphin statue I think," Butz said. "My sunburn, my tan leathery skin." Kessler had replicas of the Rayburn family sign made and took one home.
At the end of the day, Butz said he'd miss "just about everything" about Bloodline.
"You just don't get writing like this very often, you don't get showrunners like this…it's just a great company with Netflix and then the best actors you can hope to work with…It's a once in a lifetime job. The bar is set so high for me with the next TV gig," Butz said.
But is it really the end? Revivals are all the rage in TV these days, but this is it for the Rayburns, Kessler said.
"I think this is it. I think the Rayburns will have a drafting affect on me, personally, for quite some time. Just in terms of thinking about them, but how this season and series ends, as Norbert was saying, provides an end to the story," he told us.
But what about Damages, Kessler's Emmy-winning legal drama series starring Glenn Close as Patty Hewes and Rose Byrne as Ellen Parsons?
"We have not discussed that. I would highly doubt that, but anything is possible," Kessler teased.
Bloodline season three is now streaming on Netflix.