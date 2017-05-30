It's the End of Bloodline, But What About a Damages Revival?

This is it, Bloodline fans, this is the end.

"We've really crafted something here that goes to deep emotional places…that feel true to the world and the characters," co-creator Todd A. Kessler told E! News ahead of the final season dropping on Netflix. "Ideally the audience will be very entertained, surprised and hopefully very satisfied."

E! News spoke with Kessler and Norbert Leo Butz, Kevin Rayburn on the Netflix series, before season three premiered and the two revealed what they walked away with from the three-season drama.