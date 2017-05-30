Wendy Williams Pays Tearful Tribute to Manchester Bombing Victim Who Was Supposed to Be in Her Audience

On Tuesday's episode of her talk show, Wendy Williams paid a tearful and touching tribute to a 29-year-old Wendy Williams Show fan, Martyn Hett, who was killed in last week's deadly attack in Manchester. Sadly, Hett was supposed to be in the audience on Monday and Tuesday's shows.
During Tuesday's episode, Wendy took a touching moment to address the audience and point out there was an empty chair that day.
"One of the things you might have noticed today is there's an empty chair, it's there for a reason," the tearful host said. "You remember the Manchester Bombing from last week. There were 22 people killed, one of those people was a 29-year-old 'Wendy' watcher by the name of Martyn Hett," she continued. "Martyn, oh my god this is so crazy, he was supposed to be in our 'Wendy' audience yesterday and today."
Wendy continued, "He saved for 2 years to have a fabulous time in New York and come to our show. He called it a 'trip of a lifetime' on his social media and he was really popular on Twitter and he had his own pop culture website and he's remembered as a man who loved life, like all my people, with passion, courage and laughter."
"I spoke to his best girlfriend over in London and told her that I was doing this and she was floored. So Martyn, in honor of you, we're keeping that chair open," she said.
The solemn host continued, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family."
On Sunday, Hett's mother, Figen Murray, held a candle light vigil for her son, which was attended by hundreds of people. At the vigil, she said: "I know I’ve lost a son to this horrible event but they were his friends before and I’ve gained more sons now."
She also referenced the #BeMoreMartyn hashtag which has popped up on the Internet as a way to pay tribute to her son on social media.
The mother also said, "I don’t know how that came about and who started it but I’m going to have it tattooed somewhere on my body. I think he’s taught us all a lesson how to live life more fully."
