What It Was Like Filming House of Cards Amidst the Real-Life Political Drama of 2016 Election

"Nothing." That's what Neve Campbell was allowed to tell E! News about the new season of House of Cards.

"We can say that last year left us off with the Underwoods in a lot of trouble. Walls are closing in on them and this season more of that occurs basically," she said with a laugh. "More chaos. Chaos ensues."

"Like every season of House of Cards, the moral compass is spinning and madness is going to ensure at some point," Michael Kelly told us.