6 Deaths That Rocked Bachelor Nation

Bachelor Nation has faced great tragedy over the years.

Today, fans mourn the loss of Michael Nance, a competitor on Season 8 of the The Bachelorette, who was pronounced dead early Monday after being found unresponsive by Austin police.

"So sad waking up to the news about Michael Nance," Emily Maynard, whose heart he vied for on their season of The Bachelorette, tweeted. "Such a kind heart with so much talent," she wrote. "Sending prayers and love to his family and friends."

"Extremely difficult learning the news of Michael Nance's passing. He was a gentle man with a huge heart. He'll be missed but not forgotten," Bachelorette alum Chris Bukowski tweeted.

While the cause of his death has not yet been determined, this is not the first passing to shake the franchise and its legions of past cast members and followers.

In 21 seasons of The Bachelor and 13 more of The Bachelorette, fans have had to say goodbye to five more stars after tragedy struck.