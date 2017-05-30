Urinating "Sketchy Dog" Statue Appears Next to "Fearless Girl" on Wall Street

Alex Gardega came under fire Monday after briefly installing a statue of a urinating dog right next to the "Fearless Girl" statue that made her debut in March on International Women's Day.

The "Fearless Girl," who stands opposite the Wall Street "Charging Bull" statue in New York City's Financial District, has become a feminist symbol. Amid widespread backlash on social media, Gardega removed his "Sketchy Dog" statue at noon Monday, about three hours after he installed it.

Here's what some critics said on Twitter: