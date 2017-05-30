A Timeline of Scott Disick's Whirlwind Trip to Cannes—and the Many Women He Canoodled With Along the Way

Scott Disick had one busy week.

Since leaving for the 2017 Cannes Film Festival on Monday, the 34-year-old reality star has caused quite the stir back here in the United States thanks to a series of afternoons spent at the pool with different women, including Bella Thorne, Chloe Bartoli and Ella Ross.

As photographers captured the father of three kissing and canoodling with the ladies at a French villa, many questioned the reality star's intent, particularly while his ex Kourtney Kardashian and her new beau, 24-year-old Younes Bendjima, were staying just 10 minutes away, according to a source.

"Kourtney and Younes are having a lot of fun together. She really appreciates how responsible he is and that he doesn't party. He's the opposite of Scott in many ways and that's been great for Kourtney to experience," one source told E! News.

While Kourt and her new man were having their fun, her ex was visibly having his out in the sun. Here's a look back on his whirlwind week—and the women that were with him along the way: