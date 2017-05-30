A Timeline of Scott Disick's Whirlwind Trip to Cannes—and the Many Women He Canoodled With Along the Way

Kourtney Kardashian Is "Living a Different Life" Now After "Co-Dependent" Relationship With Scott Disick
Scott Disick had one busy week.
Since leaving for the 2017 Cannes Film Festival on Monday, the 34-year-old reality star has caused quite the stir back here in the United States thanks to a series of afternoons spent at the pool with different women, including Bella Thorne, Chloe Bartoli and Ella Ross.
As photographers captured the father of three kissing and canoodling with the ladies at a French villa, many questioned the reality star's intent, particularly while his ex Kourtney Kardashian and her new beau, 24-year-old Younes Bendjima, were staying just 10 minutes away, according to a source.
"Kourtney and Younes are having a lot of fun together. She really appreciates how responsible he is and that he doesn't party. He's the opposite of Scott in many ways and that's been great for Kourtney to experience," one source told E! News.
While Kourt and her new man were having their fun, her ex was visibly having his out in the sun. Here's a look back on his whirlwind week—and the women that were with him along the way:
The reality star stirred the pot initially when he was spotted with the actress headed to the 2017 Cannes Film Festival on the same flight. According to a source, it was partly a ploy to make his ex Kourtney Kardashian, who was also at Cannes with new beau Younes Bendjima, jealous.
"Scott bringing Bella is 100 percent to piss Kourtney off. It's a very 'Let's see how it makes you feel' kind of thing," the insider said. "It's immature, but that's Scott."
After arriving in Cannes, the father of three was spotted making use of his villa's backyard pool with Thorne. After throwing the actress and her sister in the pool, he and Thorne dried off on a lounge bed, sipped on rosé, listened to music and shared some cuddles and poolside kisses.
"They spent all day laying out and flirting with one another. They kissed several times and at one point Bella laid on top of Scott and ran her hands through his hair," a source told E! News.
A day later, Thorne was nowhere to be seen as Disick wrapped his arm around Chloe Bartoli, a 26-year-old stylist, who he was linked to in 2015 before his and Kardashian's breakup. Meanwhile, a source told E! News Thorne had no interest in the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star because "he is way too old for her and has baggage."
She even addressed fans' questions on social media, writing to one Twitter user, "I'm not talking to scott or anyone else. #dontf--kwithit."
"Bye Cannes you were boring," she wrote on Snapchat the next day.
As the week came to a close, Disick's poolside antics certainly did not. On his 34th birthday, he was spotted at the pool yet again, only this time with model Ella Ross and U.K. blogger Maggie Petrova.
"Ella was sitting on Scott's lap out on the terrace," a source told E! News. "There was a big group of friends sitting around the table drinking rosé and toasting Scott, but he really only had eyes for Ella. She never got up from his lap and seemed very happy to have her there."
However, Maggie quickly shot down any romance rumors between her and Lord Disick, telling People, "Scott and I are just friends—we are staying at a friend's villa together. There is nothing going on."
As for Kardashian, another source told E! News the Cannes canoodling wasn't working. "She's focused on her life and doesn't care what Scott does to try and get her attention. She thought it was pathetic for Scott to try and one up her in Cannes. It didn't work at all," our insider shared.
Disick kicked off the weekend by planting a kiss on a mystery woman by the pool. As for Kardashian, who had since headed back home to Los Angeles, all of Disick's personal time made her concerned for their three children.
"She wishes Scott would keep them in mind. One day they are going to be old enough to read about this stuff and understand what is going on," the source said. "Kourtney is more concerned for Scott health wise and the damage he is doing to his body."
As a conclusion to his whirlwind seven days in Cannes, he hopped on a yacht with a group, including 18-year-old Sofia Richie. At one point, he was spotted carrying the model around. However, just the next day, Richie squashed all of the questions, tweeting, "Just so everyone can get their panties out of their asses, Scott and I are just homies #relax." That takes care of that...
As for Thorne, she's since reconnected with ex-boyfriend, Gregg Sulkin.