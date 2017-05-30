Amber Heard Bonds With Elon Musk's Children

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, DeMario

Every Bachelor Nation Contestant Kicked Off the Show for Past Relationship Drama

Evan Spiegel, Miranda Kerr

Smarts Get the Stars: Famous Ladies and Their Techy Men

ESC: Rachel Lindsay

What Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay Is Wearing to Find Love

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kidding around

A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on

Looks like Amber Heard has taken another big step in her relationship with Elon Musk.

The actress has already gone public with the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, sharing photos on social media and stepping out together for public events as well as steamy date nights. But now she's stepped into another realm: life with his family.

Heard took to Instagram on Monday to share some photos with Musk's sons as they enjoyed timed together at the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

In one of the photos, Heard hops on one of the boys' back for a piggyback ride as she smiles from ear-to-ear. In another, she's seen playing on her phone while laying on the ground with another one of his sons, and in a third, three of the boys pile onto their dad's back, laughing hysterically while Heard captured the adorable moment.

She captioned the collection on Instagram, writing, "Kidding around."

Read

Amber Heard Wears New Mera Costume in 2 Aquaman Photos

Meanwhile, the photos come just a few days after the couple stepped out for a date night in Sydney on Saturday.

They were photographed walking arm-in-arm and smiling. Heard donned a red dress and nude heels, wearing her hair parted to the side in messy waves and rocking her man's suit jacket. Musk, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white button-down and slacks.

The couple first confirmed their relationship in April when they were photographed for the very first time also in Australia, where the actress was filming Aquaman. Even at the beginning, they were reportedly joined by two of Musk's five sons.

Later that month, Musk shared a photo with Heard on his Instagram—a rare move for the tech mogul who didn't usually post personal photos on social media.

But this may be a new chapter for Musk. He also shared a photo of Heard dressed as Mera, Queen of Atlantis, in promotion of her upcoming film earlier this month. He also shared several of the same photos Heard posted of his family's outing to the Opera House.

Both Heard and Musk have recently finalized divorces. The actress filed for divorce from Johnny Depp almost a year ago exactly, which was finalized in January after a very public and messy battle.

Musk's second wife, Talulah Riley, married and divorced him twice. Their second divorce was finalized in late 2016.

TAGS/ Amber Heard , Couples , Celebrities , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again