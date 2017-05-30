The Brady Bunch Cast Reunites on Today to Talk Aging, Modern TV and Losing Florence Henderson

They became the Brady Bunch—and nearly 50 years later, here they are again.

In a special reunion interview for alum of the beloved sitcom, Barry Williams (Greg Brady), Christopher Knight (Peter Brady), Mike Lookinland (Bobby Brady) and Susan Olsen (Cindy Brady) reminisced about the show that made them everlasting TV stars.

"You don't grow old for yourself until you see yourself in a photo—somehow you just don't see it. It's as though the show keeps us young in everyone's mind," Knight, 59, described to Today's Matt Lauer.

"Everyone always refers to us as kids, so no matter how we mature, we're still the kids," Williams, 62, added.