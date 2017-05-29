George Clooney Skips Humanitarian Award Ceremony to Be Home With Amal Before She Gives Birth

The countdown is on!
George Clooney wasn't able to travel to Yerevan, Armenia over the weekend because he was at home with wife Amal Clooney while the two prepare to become parents in the coming days.
The actor turned activist gave a video address at the award ceremony of the Aurora Price for Awakening Humanity last night when he joked about his current self-imposed travel ban of sorts.
"I really would have been [in Yerevan] but if I came there and my wife had twins while I was there, I could never come home."
Last year, however, Clooney was able to be on hand at the ceremony and serve as the co-chair of the award's prize selection committee.
E! News previously reported that the Clooneys are in full-blown nesting mode while they await the arrival of their little ones.
"They're counting down [the days] and pretty much at the edge of their seats," a source shared with us just a few weeks ago. "Every day, one of them is like, 'It's going to be today. I can feel it' and then it doesn't happen."
Our insider added, "Amal is great. She's healthy, excited and looking forward to becoming a mother. She is taking it very easy. She's officially on maternity leave now."
Well, there's no doubt about it—it's an exciting time in the Clooney household!