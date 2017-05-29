Sofia Vergara’s Casual Saturday Night Included Parrots, Mermaids and Her Modern Family Co-Stars

Saturdays look a lot different at the Vergara-Manganiello household than what we're used to.

Sofia Vergara shared snaps and Instagrams from her lavish Memorial Day bash at her home and it's safe to say that the evening was a memorable one.

For one, the night's tropical theme seemingly took things to new heights as guests enjoyed carrying around beautiful parrots while mermaids swam in the backyard pool. Yes, you read that correctly.

In fact, Joe Manganiello even helped one of the mermaids get to poolside by carrying her from the home—naturally, the Modern Family actress dubbed him the "best husband" for the feat.