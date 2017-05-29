Bella Thorne Snuggles Up to Shirtless Ex-Boyfriend Gregg Sulkin After Whirlwind Trip To Cannes

She's back!

After a whirlwind trip to Cannes with party boy Scott Disick, Bella Thorne kept the party going with her ex-boyfriend, Gregg Sulkin. The two former flames were keeping the heat alive at a sunny pool party on Sunday. The British actor was celebrating his 25th year on this planet, and the former Disney darling was clearly making sure he had a good time, playfully getting on top of the shirtless Brit just days after she was spotted getting cozy with the Lord Disick.

The 19-year-old actress, who was sporting a bra top not a bikini and Moschino briefs, posted a frisky photo of the two, along with the caption, "Happy birthday Gregg!!!! I love you :)) always been such a wonderful person:) glad we are here through thick and thin. Let's party you old man!!"

And party they did!