Scarlett Johansson and Her Raunchy Friends Have a Killer Time in New Rough Night Trailer

Friends forever!
There's a brand-spanking new trailer for the sure-to-be hilarious new all-lady comedy, Rough Night, starring Ghost in the Shell's Scarlett Johansson, Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon, Workaholics star Jillian Bell, Broad City's Ilana Glazer and Big Little Lies actress Zoë Kravitz
It's been 10 years since graduating from college, but these five friends are going to have the time of their lives—if it kills them (or someone else!)
In the R-rated comedy, Jess (played by Johansson) reunites with her four college friends when they rent a beach house in Miami for her wild and raunchy bachelorette weekend, but all goes awry (aka the stripper they hired ends up dead) during this life-changing night.
Ty Burrell, Colton Haynes, Hasan Minhaj, Demi Moore, Enrique Murciano and Karan Soni round out the ensemble cast.
Columbia Pictures
The film-driven comedy is also a female-directed comedy. Turns out, that the movie's director (and co-writer, along with Paul W. Downs), Lucia Aniello, is the first female director this century to direct an R-Rated comedy for women.
Initially titled Rock That Body, the film was included on the 2015 Black List of unproduced screenplays. Aniello and Downs produced the comedy alongside Dave Becky and Matt Tolmach, while Matthew Hirsch served as its executive producer. Downs also has a role in the ensemble movie.
The "edgy" movie features plenty of shocking moments that sure to have people talking and laughing out loud. But more than anything, Aniello told BuzzFeed, "It's a movie about friendships. It was really more about honing in on our experience of having friendships from high school and college that have evolved and maybe gotten a little bit distant. What does it feel like when you reconnect with those people? Are people excited to be reunited? Are they resentful? What is that experience like?"
After the movie comes out, she adds, "Hopefully it will have people reflecting on their own lives and their own friendships and relate to friendships that maybe should be worked on."
Rough Night hits theaters on June 16.