Sofia Richie Tells Everyone to ''Relax'' About Scott Disick Because They're Just ''Homies''

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix Casually Make Their Awards Show Debut at Cannes Film Festival's Closing Night
Homies don't play that game...
Sofia Richie told the world to chill out after some flirty photos surfaced over the weekend of the "It" girl and the much older Scott Disick being playful on a yacht in Cannes, France.
The daughter of Lionel Richie and sister of Nicole Richie was quick to shut down rumors speculating and took to her Twitter to write a retort.
Justin Bieber's ex wrote, "Just so everyone can get their panties out of their asses, Scott and I are just homies #relax."
Just so everyone can get their panties out of their asses, Scott and I are just homies #relax— Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) May 28, 2017
In the photos the two appear to be quite playful with each other aboard a private yacht. In one photo, Scott even lifted her up and carried her around. She was also seen lying on her back as he appears to tickle her.
Having a wild time in France for the past week, Scott was also seen hanging by the pool with U.K. blogger Maggie Petrova and 19-year-old British model Ella Ross last Friday. Ross was also spotted with Scott a few times earlier this month back in L.A., just after E! News confirmed his ex Kourtney Kardashian has been seeing former boxer Younes Bendjima.
Petrova has said she and Scott are just friends and are staying in the same villa together.
Scott began a 34th birthday trip to Cannes last week and it's been quite the tour de ladies.
During his trip, Scott spent most of the time by the pool or on a yacht with women. In addition to Sofia, Maggie and Ella, he was also with Bella Thorne, who arrived with him on the same flight, and Chloe Bartoli, 26— the same woman he was seen looking cozy with days before Kourtney broke up with him in 2015. She and Sofia are friends and had traveled to Cannes together.
Sofia posted on her Instagram page Friday a photo and video of her on a yacht. Bella liked the pic.
On Sunday, Sofia posted another party pic of her, Scott, another female pal and a group of guys all decked out in white and gold ensembles. Along with the photo, which was tagged from the Monaco Grand Prix, the 18-year-old wrote, "Best times (not sure why it deleted )."
Looks like Sofia is rollin' with her "homies" around Europe...