Tiger Woods Arrested on a DUI Charge in Florida

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Tiger Woods has been arrested at 3 a.m. on a driving under the influence charge in Jupiter, Florida, E! News can confirm.
According to the Palm Beach County's booking sheet, the pro golfer was booked at 7:18 in the morning on Monday. The booking sheet also listed the golf king as having an unlawful blood alcohol level.
Palm Beach County Jail records indicate Woods, who lives in Jupiter Island, was released from custody at 10:50 a.m. E! News can also confirm that the golfer is no longer in custody.
Woods is the winner of 14 major titles and the only professional golfer to win four majors in a row. He has not played in a competitive tournament since withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in February due to issues with his back. The 41-year-old had back surgery in April. It is his fourth surgery on his back in the past three years.
This is not the first time the champ has been involved in a series of unfortunate events.
In November 2009, the golfer was injured in a car accident in front of his home in Orlando, Florida. Soon after the incident, it was revealed that Woods had been unfaithful to his then-wife, Elin Nordegren, with a series of women. In the midst of the scandal, Woods took a break from professional golf and subsequently apologized for his multitude of extramarital affairs. Woods and Nordegren were later divorced in 2010.
