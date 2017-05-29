Kim Kardashian Sets the Record Straight: Kanye West, Not Monica Rose, Was Responsible for My Style Transformation

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix Casually Make Their Awards Show Debut at Cannes Film Festival's Closing Night
It's always a wild time on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live! and tonight's episode was certainly no exception. The Bravo host got a visit from selfie-queen Kim Kardashian and the two certainly dished the dish that's sure to have everyone talking.
On the jaw-dropping episode, Andy tackled some taboo topics with Kim including her brief marriage to Kris Humphries, Kris Jenner's freeze-out with Caitlyn Jenner and Kylie Jenner's not-so dramatic break up with Tyga.
During Andy's oh-so-scandalous segment, "Plead the Fifth," the host with the most also asked Kim about the rumors that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the rest of the family had severed ties and association with their go-to celebrity stylist, Monica Rose.
Getty Images
Andy asked, "The entire Kardashian/Jenner clan used a stylist named Monica rose. You all recently unfollowed her on social media and are no longer associated with her. Can you give us the real reason that she is no longer in your universe?"
Kim avoided directly answering the question, saying to talk to sister Khloe (who used her as a stylist up until recently) and the rest of the girls, but did say that she'd heard Monica was saying that she was the one responsible for Kim's style transformation. The mother of two made sure to set the record straight about any such idea, explaining that she hadn't worked with Monica in four years and that her husband Kanye West and the team he picked out totally transformed the vixen's style.
"But that's not the reason why my family [stopped talking to her]," said the star, who wouldn't elaborate further.
On the topic of Caitlyn, when Andy asked her what are the chances that Kris and Caitlyn would ever be talking again on a scale of 1-10? At first, she said 1, then changed her answer to 2 because of Caitlyn and Kris' shared daughters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie.
During the sit down, Andy also got Kim to say that she knew that she and her second husband wouldn't make it when they were on their honeymoon.
As for Kim sounding off on Kylie's split with Tyga—the reality star said there was no drama with their breakup and it was an easy split for her youngest sister and the rapper.