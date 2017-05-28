Harry Styles Calls 14-Year-Old Manchester Bombing Victim In the Hospital, Tells Her He Loves Her

Harry Styles may be getting ready to embark on an his first-ever solo international tour, but that doesn't mean the British crooner is too busy to do some good, especially for one 14-year-old victim of this week's Manchester bombing in England.

The One Direction singer brightened the day of a young girl, Freya Lewis, who was seriously injured at the terrorist attack after the Ariana Grande concert on Monday, by making a phone call to her hospital bed and telling her he loved her.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Freya has been in intensive car since the blast, which killed 22 people, hit on Monday. The teen suffered multiple fractures, lacerations and burns after being hit by flying shrapnel from the explosion. One of the 22 victims was Freya's best friend Nell Jones, who was killed at the scene.