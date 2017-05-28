Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale Twerk It Out Poolside During Girls' Weekend

Girls just wanna have fun!

Gal pals Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens and a crew of bikini-clad ladies, including Vanessa's lookalike younger sister Stella Hudgens, dancer Laura New and GG Magree, got their twerk on Saturday as they partied poolside. Friends that twerk together, stay together!

The ladies made sure to post a slew of videos and pics on social media. Tisdale, who is married to musician Christopher French, posted a video on her Instagram of the gaggle of girls during their all-out twerk fest. The epic dance party video is set to a remix of Andhim's "Boy Boy Boy."

In the plethora of posts, the female friends appear to be enjoying their Memorial Day Weekend with some bumping, grinding and a whole lot of pool time.