Colton Haynes Proposes Back to Fiancé Jeff Leatham

What's better than an engagement? A double engagement! Hey, everybody gets an engagement ring.

In March, Four Seasons Hotel floral designer Jeff Leatham proposed to his partner and Arrow and Teen Wolf alum Colton Haynes with a sparkling eternity band during a trip to Los Cabos, Mexico. Cher even played a part—she spoke to them in a videotaped message. All part of Leatham's romantic plan.

On Saturday, he revealed that Haynes proposed right back to him, sharing a selfie of both of him and Haynes donning matching sparkling rings while embracing by a pool.

"I SAID YES !!!" he wrote. "Not a bad day when you find YOUR engagement ring in a glass of vintage #domperignon and of course with Cher's "I Got You Babe" playing in the background."

"I Love YOU @coltonlhaynes - Now we are both engaged baby !!!" he wrote. "Let's get married - I Love you - Love You - Love You #doubleengaged."

A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on

A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on

The two had hung out with Cher in Las Vegas earlier this month. They also met Céline Dion.

Haynes came out publicly as gay in May 2016. He and Leatham made their relationship Instagram official this past February.

