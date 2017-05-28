Colton Haynes Proposes Back to Fiancé Jeff Leatham

What's better than an engagement? A double engagement! Hey, everybody gets an engagement ring.

In March, Four Seasons Hotel floral designer Jeff Leatham proposed to his partner and Arrow and Teen Wolf alum Colton Haynes with a sparkling eternity band during a trip to Los Cabos, Mexico. Cher even played a part—she spoke to them in a videotaped message. All part of Leatham's romantic plan.

On Saturday, he revealed that Haynes proposed right back to him, sharing a selfie of both of him and Haynes donning matching sparkling rings while embracing by a pool.