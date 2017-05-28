Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Get Flirty on Yacht

Scott Disick and Lou Bega might want to team up to write a new "Mambo." Total number of women Scott has been spotted hanging out with at Cannes? Six. In four days.
Recently released photos show the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star getting flirty with 18-year-old model Sofia Richie—Nicole Richie's sister, Lionel Richie's youngest child and Justin Bieber's ex—on a yacht near Cannes Friday. He even lifted her up and carried her around. She was also seen lying on her back as he appears to tickle her. They have not commented.
Also on Friday, Scott was seen hanging by the pool with U.K. blogger Maggie Petrova and 19-year-old British model Ella Ross, who was spotted with Scott a few times earlier this month back in L.A., just after E! News confirmed his ex Kourtney Kardashian has been seeing former boxer Younes Bendjima.
Petrova has said she and Scott are just friends and are staying in the same villa together.
Scott began a 34th birthday trip to Cannes last week. Kourtney also traveled there separately, with her new beau.
BACKGRID
During his trip, Scott has spent most of the time by the pool or on a yacht with women. In addition to Sofia, Maggie and Ella, he has also been seen looking cozy on separate occasions with Bella Thorne, who arrived with him on the same flight, and Chloe Bartoli, 26— the same woman he was seen looking cozy with days before Kourtney broke up with him in 2015. She and Sofia are friends and had traveled to Cannes together.
Sofia posted on her Instagram page Friday a photo and video of her on a yacht. Bella, 19, liked the pic.
Scott and the latter star had shared some poolside kisses and cuddles on Wednesday. She soon appeared to lose interest in him, saying on Twitter she is "not talking to Scott or anyone else. #Dontf--kwithit."
On Saturday, Scott was photographed kissing a mystery brunette while sitting by the pool.
Kourtney "could care less" what Scott "does with other girls," a source recently told E! News, adding, "She thought it was pathetic for Scott to try and one up her in Cannes."
The insider added that Kourtney is "more concerned for Scott health wise" and also upset about the way his behavior could affect their children—Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2.
"What she is upset about is her kids and she wishes Scott would keep them in mind," the source continued. "One day they are going to be old enough to read about this stuff and understand what is going on."