Ariana Grande's Brother Frankie Pays Tribute to Manchester Attack Victims

Frankie Grande says he echoes sister Ariana Grande's sentiment that "we can't allow hate to propagate hate and fear to propagate fear" following last week's deadly attack in Manchester.

A suicide bomber killed 22 people, including children, outside the city's stadium following Ariana's concert Monday. Frankie's comments, which the usually boisterous star made on Twitter Sunday, marked his first public remarks about the attack.

"Hi my loves! I'm back," he wrote. "My prayers, thoughts, meditations & strength has been focused on those families and victims affected by the horrific tragedy in Manchester. I echo my sisters sentiment & say we can't allow hate to propagate hate & fear to propagate fear...but rather come together & spread a message of love, unity, & empowerment. And so I say, as I have before, shine bright, & when evil comes 2drown out your light, 3throw shade over your beautiful soul, shine brighter!"