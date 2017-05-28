Katy Perry Flashes Underwear Onstage at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017

Perry then got somber and dedicated an acoustic version of her song "Part of Me" to the victims of last week's Manchester attack. A suicide bomber had killed 22 people, including children, at the city's stadium after an Ariana Grandeconcert.

"I think that you guys are extremely beautiful and I think that we're all extremely brave and we're all in this together, aren't we?" Perry said. "And you know what? We will still dance, we will still sing, we will still make music. This next one goes out to Manchester and to all the people that know what it means to love music and be a community because of it."

"If you haven't kindly touched the person to our right or left just do that. Just a little connection," she added. "Social media can't do that, can it? This is a part of us that they'll never take away from us. Rest in peace, Manchester."