Jaden Smith Claims Canadian Hotel ''Spiked'' His Pancakes With Cheese and Kicked Him Out

Not everyone has the time of their lives when staying in the lap of luxury...

Jaden Smith took to Twitter earlier on Saturday to let the world know he had a pretty bad time after staying at the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto in Canada. How bad was it? He said a meal there made him want to "throw up" on himself. So...not good, or so it seems.

The 18-year-old actor, who is currently in Toronto filming Life In A Year, posted a series of somewhat cryptic tweets, in which he seemed rather perturbed by his hotel experience.

The series of tweets began with: "The Four Seasons In Toronto just made me want to throw up on myself."

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's son then went on to write, "I hope the Four Seasons in Toronto puts me on the no stay list."