Miranda Kerr's Road to the Altar: How the Supermodel Found Her Happily Ever After With Evan Spiegel

Miranda Kerr said "I Do" to a very special man earlier today.

Summer wedding season officially kicked off this Memorial Day weekend now that the supermodel has exchanged vows with Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel in the intimate ceremony at their home in Brentwood, Calif.

While fans may remember Miranda's highly publicized relationship with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, this time around, the Victoria's Secret model has done a few things differently. Along the way, she has proven that you can have a second chance of love.

Back in July 2015, Miranda and Evan sparked romance rumors when they were spotted walking hand-in-hand at a Los Angeles farmers market.

And while many famous couples showcase their love at star-studded premieres or events early on in the relationship, these two didn't make their red carpet debut as a couple until February 2016.