Miranda Kerr Marries Snapchat’s Evan Spiegel in Intimate Ceremony

After a whirlwind romance, Miranda Kerr and Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel are officially husband and wife!

The couple tied the knot in front of family and friends at their home in Brentwood, Calif., earlier today, E! News can confirm.

E! News can also report that the wedding had less than 50 guests.

"It was a small intimate wedding," says a source, who added that the bride looked regal and like a "natural princess."

In addition to being an intimate affair it was also an emotional one. Both the bride and groom had tears in their eyes, according to the insider.

"The vows were beautiful," said the wedding goer.

As for the guest list for the exclusive event? Mostly high-profile attendees and some models, adds the source.