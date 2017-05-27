Chris Brown Wishes Daughter Royalty a Happy Third Birthday in Adorable Instagram

She's growing up so fast!

Earlier today, Chris Brown took to his Instagram to wish his baby girl Royalty a happy third birthday and shared a photo of his darling daughter (who has gotten so big!) in what looks like a school photo.

In the photo, Royalty is smiling wide in white looks like a faux tree house. She's outfitted in a grey sweat suit and bright white shoes as she holds a doll.

Along with the sweet photo, the proud papa wrote, "MY BEAUTIFUL BABY GIRL IS OFFICIALLY 3 YEAR OLD!!!!HBD RO RO! I LOVE YOU."

Chris, who pleaded guilty for assaulting then-Rihanna in 2009 and was accused of felony assault again in 2016 by Baylee Curran, may not be known for getting along with women, but Royalty is certainly one female that's managed to melt his heart.