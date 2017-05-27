Scott Disick Kisses Yet Another Woman in Cannes

Scott Disick cannot get enough of the ladies. And, it seems, he can't get enough ladies.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is on a 34th birthday trip to Cannes but it's not the festival he seems to care about, it's the women.
Scott was photographed kissing a mystery brunette while sitting by the pool Saturday. She is the fifth woman with whom he has been spotted in Cannes since Tuesday.
That day, he and Bella Thorne, 19, arrived on the same flight to France and shared some poolside kisses and cuddles on Wednesday. The actress soon appeared to lose interest in him, saying on Twitter she is "not talking to Scott or anyone else. #Dontf--kwithit."
On Thursday, Scott was photographed walking with his arm around Chloe Bartoli, 26—the same woman he was seen looking cozy with just before Kourtney Kardashian broke up with him in 2015.
On Friday, Scott was seen hanging by the pool with U.K. blogger Maggie Petrova and British model Ella Ross. An eyewitness said Ella was sitting on Scott's lap.
The two were spotted out together a few times earlier this month, just after E! News confirmed Kourtney has been seeing former boxer Younes Bendjima. The two recently spent time together in Cannes, where they were photographed packing on the PDA themselves. Kourtney was photographed returning alone to Los Angeles Saturday.
A source told E! News Kourtney "could care less" what Scott "does with other girls."
"She thought it was pathetic for Scott to try and one up her in Cannes," the source said. "It didn't work at all."
The insider added that Kourtney is "more concerned for Scott health wise" and also upset about the way his behavior could affect their children. Kourtney and Scott are parents to Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2.
"What she is upset about is her kids and she wishes Scott would keep them in mind," the source continued. "One day they are going to be old enough to read about this stuff and understand what is going on.