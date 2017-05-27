Nick Viall Returns to Montreal to Visit Vanessa Grimaldi's Family

Nick Viall has returned to fiancé Vanessa Grimaldi's hometown of Montreal to spend some time with her family, marking his first trip back since the two traveled there on The Bachelor.

Viall had proposed to Grimaldi on the season 21 finale, which aired in March. She traveled to Montreal earlier this week by herself. Grimaldi posted on her Instagram page Saturday a selfie of her and Viall lying on a bed, writing, "Reunited with my Americano #saturday #mtl." She also posted on Instagram Stories a video of him at an Italian bakery.

Viall posed on Instagram Stories a video of him on a plane, a photo of Grimaldi lying on top of a bed in a hotel room and a video of him driving her around. He also posted on his regular feed a photo of her sleeping in the bed.

"Really enjoying the sights of Montreal," he wrote.

"It's Nick's first trip to Montreal since filming the show," a source told E! News exclusively. "He didn't really get to see that much during their hometown date, the visit was so short."