Ben Stiller Enjoyed Pizza on Italy Trip Before He and Christine Taylor Announced Split

Fact: Pizza makes everything slightly better.

Ben Stiller was photographed at Gino Sorbillo's popular pizzeria in Naples, Italy this week, days before he and his wife of 17 years Christine Taylor announced they had split. Local news reports said the actor had a margherita pie and talked and joked with the owner and others and also took photos with them.

During the week, he was also spotted at an art show. Owner Raffaele Scuotto told la Repubblica newspaper Ben bought a statue of a clown. "He's really a very nice and helpful person," he said. "He saw our products and wanted to know more about our art."