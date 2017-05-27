Prince Harry and Barack Obama Reunite and Discuss Manchester Attack

Prince Harry hosted former U.S. President Barack Obama Saturday at Kensington Palace, where they discussed the deadly terrorist attack in Manchester.

On Monday, a suicide bomber killed 22 people, including children, at Manchester Arena after Ariana Grande finished a concert. The attack marked the deadliest terrorist incident in the U.K. since the 2005 London bombings. The American leader offered his condolences to the victims and support for those recovering from injuries, Kensington Palace said.

"Good to see my friend Prince Harry in London to discuss the work of our foundations & offer condolences to victims of the Manchester attack," the former president tweeted.

The two last met in April 2016, when the U.S. leader and then-First Lady Michelle Obama dined with Harry, his brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton at Kensington Palace. In 2015, Harry visited the White House.