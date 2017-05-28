Twin Peaks: Who's Who and What the Heck Just Happened in Parts 3 and 4?

Call for help.

If you were totally thrown off by parts one and two of the much anticipated Twin Peaks revival, then hopefully you're feeling somewhat comforted by parts three and four, which sorta kinda felt a little closer to the old Twin Peaks we knew and loved, maybe.

Truth be told, nothing will feel right until Agent Cooper is back to being Agent Cooper. That doesn't mean that what's happened so far feels wrong, but like, we really missed Agent Dale Cooper for the past 25ish years, and these last few weeks of waiting for his return have been the hardest of all.

Tonight, he and his suit made it fully out of the black lodge, but he is not yet our Special Agent Dale Cooper.