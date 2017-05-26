Brie Bella Talks About Fitness Journey After Giving Birth: ''I Have Zero Shame in My Postpartum Belly''

Brie Bella gave birth to her beautiful baby girl Birdie Joe Danielson a little more than two weeks ago and she's documenting her journey with motherhood every step of the way on social media.

In a recent selfie, the Total Divas star posted a photo of herself proudly showing off her body next to gym equipment.

"17 days since I've given birth and I have zero shame in my postpartum belly!!"

The new mama added, "Graced with some stretch marks and 20 more pounds to lose, I'm finally able to start a little cardio. Join me on my journey to getting back my pre-pregnancy body. It's gonna be a long road but I'm ready."