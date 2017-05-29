Luke Pell Confirms He's Not Headed to Bachelor in Paradise: "It Just Didn't Feel Right"

ABC
Luke Pell will not accept this ticket to paradise.
As Bachelor Nation fans continue to wait for any and all cast announcements regarding this summer's Bachelor in Paradise season, one contestant from The Bachelorette is dropping some major news.
While appearing on the latest podcast episode of Ben and Ashley: "Almost Famous" with iHeartRadio, Luke decided to set the record straight on his summer plans.
"For me, it's actually something I'm not interested in right now," he shared in a sneak peek obtained exclusively by E! News. "Obviously, that's been on the table for a lot of folks that are alumni for at least the last couple of seasons. Just for me, after some discussions, it just didn't feel right for me."
He added, "I'm not actually going to go on Paradise this year."
While the admission surprised co-hosts and Bachelor Nation members Ben Higgins and Ashley "I" Iaconetti, both appeared more than understanding of his decision.
"I support that man. I support you fully in that decision. You got to do what's best for you," Ben shared. "I know if you did go, you're the hottest commodity out there. All of these ladies are going to be so sad."
Ashley added, "I was going to say. You'll be getting a call from me later."
Fans will remember Luke from when he competed for JoJo Fletcher's heart on The Bachelorette. After the show ended, he sparked romance rumors with fellow Bachelor contestant Danielle Lombard.
After hanging out at a Miami event, the country singer would clarify to E! News that "we're not exclusively dating."
"You know, a lot of the people get really excited to see Bachelor alumni anytime that they're interacting," he previously shared with us. "I will say this—[Danielle] is great. We have a lot of fun together the few times that we've been able to hang out and try to get to know each other."
Listen to Ben and Ashley's latest podcast episode in full when it premieres tonight at 11 p.m. EST on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.