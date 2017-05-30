Kaya Scodelario Takes the E!Q in 42: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Star Shares Her Secrets

Kaya Scodelario just had quite the weekend.

The British actress' latest movie, a small indie by the name of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, opened wide on Friday and, suffice it to say, she just enjoyed her biggest opening yet.

In the fifth film in the Disney franchise, Scodelario plays Carina, a scientifically minded heroine who plays an instrumental role in Capt. Jack Sparrow's latest adventure. Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom and Geoffrey Rush are all back for this adventure, the series' first since 2011's On Stranger Tides.

So, back on dry land, we wanted to know more about what makes Kaya tick—so we cranked up the timer for the E!Q in 42.