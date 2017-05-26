Scott Disick's PDA-Filled Cannes Trip Continues: How Kourtney Kardashian Feels About Her Ex's Behavior

Keeping up with Scott Disick has never been more challenging.
As his birthday trip to Cannes carries on, the reality star continues to make headlines with all of the ladies he is hanging out with while abroad.
It all started Tuesday when Scott decided to take the same flight to France as Bella Thorne. What came next were poolside kisses and cuddles before the actress appeared to lose interest in hanging out with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.
"Yo this #Cannes fancy life isn't for me," Bella wrote on Twitter Thursday afternoon. "I'm not talking to Scott or anyone else. #Dontf--kwithit."
Ultimately, Scott didn't seem too bothered as he was later spotted walking with his arm around Chloe Bartoli.
And then today, the bachelor was seen hanging by the pool with Ella Ross and U.K. blogger Maggie Petrova.
"Ella was sitting on Scott's lap out on the terrace. There was a big group of friends sitting around the table drinking rosé and toasting Scott," an eyewitness shared with us. "But he really only had eyes for Ella. She never got up from his lap and seemed very happy to have her there."
As for Maggie, she quickly squashed any and all romance rumors by telling People, "Scott and I are just friends—we are staying at a friend's villa together. There is nothing going on."
So what does Kourtney Kardashian think of all the ladies and headlines surrounding the father of her three kids? According to one source, she really has moved on and "could care less what he does with other girls."
"She's focused on her life and doesn't care what Scott does to try and get her attention. She thought it was pathetic for Scott to try and one up her in Cannes. It didn't work at all," our insider shared. "What she is upset about is her kids and she wishes Scott would keep them in mind. One day they are going to be old enough to read about this stuff and understand what is going on. Kourtney is more concerned for Scott health wise and the damage he is doing to his body."
"Scott was looking for attention from Kourtney, but it backfired big time. Bella Thorne is way too young for Scott and Kourtney was laughing about it," our source added.
As Kourtney continues her vacation with new beau Younes Bendjima, the E! star is enjoying bikini photo shoots with her sister Kendall Jenner. She's also savoring time with close friends including Simon Huck.
"We cannes do no wrong," Kourtney wrote on Instagram while sharing memories from the trip. "Cannes you feel it."
With Scott's birthday celebrations continuing far away from home, Kourtney's family isn't turning a blind eye. When they will be back together in Los Angeles, however, remains unknown.
"The Kardashian/Jenner family is extremely upset about Scott," our source shared. "It's unfair to the three kids and it's really disappointing considering Scott had made a lot of progress. To throw it all away like this is very concerning."
