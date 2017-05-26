Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Separate After 17 Years of Marriage

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor have decided to go their separate ways.

After 17 years of marriage, the couple announced today that they have split.

"With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate," the couple said in a joint statement to E! News. Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time."

The couple, who shares two children together, tied the knot in May 2000 at an oceanfront ceremony in Kauai, Hawaii. Since then, they have shared the screen on many occasions including Zoolander, Tropic Thunder and Arrested Development.