Chris Cornell Laid to Rest at Star-Studded Funeral

Chris Cornell was laid to rest in a private funeral Friday at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, which was attended by the likes of Brad Pitt and Pharrell.

Scores of fans gathered outside to show their respects to the iconic rocker while music from his bands Soundgarden and Audioslave played from a portable speaker. A public viewing will follow the services at 3 p.m. PT.

In addition to Pitt, a longtime friend of Cornell, and Pharrell, the star-studded guest list also included Metallica rockers Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield and Dave Navarro of Jane's Addiction.

Cornell's wife of 13 years, Vicky and their two children, daughter Toni, 12, and son Christopher, 11, arrived dressed in black. The rocker is also survived by a 16-year-old daughter, Lilian, from a previous marriage.