"That's Insane!" Kendall Jenner Reacts to Caitlyn's Memoir on Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Caitlyn Jenner's "truth" is pushing the family away.

In a teaser for next week's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian finally gets the opportunity to read Caitlyn's memoir, The Secrets of My Life. "This book, it's my story," Caitlyn tells her.

But after witnessing Kris Jenner's reaction to the book, Kendall Jenner is curious to know from Kim exactly what her dad wrote. But once she finds out, her reaction is disbelief.

"It's insane, mom!" Kendall says. "That's insane!"

Watch the KUWTK promo above!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians brand new Sundays at 9PM, only on E! UK & EIRE

