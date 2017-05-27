9 Mineral Sunscreens to Start Using This Summer

Did you know: Mineral sunscreens are the best thing you can do for your face this summer.

You already know that you should be slathering on SPF each morning, but mineral sunscreen is a game-changer.

Unlike chemical sunscreen, which absorbs into your skin, the natural formula sits on top of your skin (a.k.a doesn't get into your bloodstream). This forms a barrier that blocks both UVA rays (which cause wrinkles and skin cancer) as well as UVB rays (which gives you a sunburn). Sounds good, right?