Paris Jackson Reveals She Was Mistaken for a Homeless Person While on Set

Paris Jackson, Glaad Media Awards

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD

Yikes! Hollywood's newest "It Girl" was just mistaken for a homeless person.

Paris Jackson, the daughter of the legendary King of Pop Michael Jackson took to Twitter on Thursday after being told homeless people were not allowed on set.

"One of the first people on set, sitting in the parking lot and this dude comes up to me and says homeless people aren't allowed in this area," the model tweeted.

The starlet who was wearing green baggy pants and a graphic t-shirt posted a photo of herself sitting outside the set of a shoot with the caption, "I said oh sorry I'm waiting for hair and makeup should I wait elsewhere also why do you assume I'm homeless."

Paris, whose net worth is estimated to be around $100 million retweeted Nahko who responded to her tweets with, "yer home free, not homeless. @ParisJackson."

In the past year, the 19-year-old has landed her first role in a feature film, signed a deal with IMG Models, made her first television appearance on Fox's hit musical drama Star, reportedly landed a seven-figure deal with Calvin Klein and attended her first Met Gala all while being a public activist.

There is no word who made the comment or what happened afterward, but we are certain that staffer won't be making the mistake again.

