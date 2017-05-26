One Direction Once Got Kicked Out of a Trump Hotel for Not Meeting With the First Daughter

They may not be Americans, but the lads of One Direction once found themselves in trouble with President Donald Trump.

Liam Payne stopped by The Graham Norton Show this week and revealed, "One Direction once got thrown out of Trump's hotel!"

He recalled the incident, telling the host and guests Salma Hayek, David Walliams, Ed Westwick and James Buckley, "We were were asked to meet Trump's daughter but when we said no because there were so many fans it was unsafe, we were asked to pack our bags and leave!"