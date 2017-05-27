Kylie Jenner's Bike Shorts Are Now $70

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
If there were ever a time to try and pull off this look, it's now.
The exact P.E Nation bike shorts (that were $100, now $70) Kylie Jenner wore out in West Hollywood, CA one day are officially on sale. So what are you waiting for? Hit 'add to cart'.
Whether you're down to recreate the full look (black sports bra-esque bralette, black Yeezy sneakers, sunnies and mixed metal jewelry) or you prefer to be a little more covered up when you're not sweating it out at the gym, there's an undeniable comfort to the bottoms.
If you're seeing this too late and the shorts are already sold out, don't freak. We've rounded up countless (discounted) solutions to this issue—keep scrolling to see them all.
Long Trim Shorts, Was: $96, Now: $68
Pro Cycle Stretch Shorts, Was: $299, Now: $150
Fishnet Seamless Bike Short, Was: $18, Now: $15
Stretch-Jersey Shorts, Was: $185, Now: $84
Floral-Print Stretch-Supplex Shorts, Was: $110, Now: $50
Essentials 7" Bike Short, Was: $24, Now: $20
NYC Stretch-Jersey Leggings, Was: $105, Now: $74
Climaheat Stretch-Jersey Shorts, Was: $95, Now: $51
Ellie Performance Slim Bike, Was: $40, Now: $17
Cheryl Stretch-Jersey Shorts, Was: $68, Now: $41
Paku Color-Block Stretch-Jersey Shorts, Was: $136, Now: $61
Logo Print Shorts, Was: $36, Now: $30
There you have it...
a Kylie-inspired outfit perfect for summer.